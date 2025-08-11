Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

2 killed after shooting at Texas Target store

The Austin Police Department confirmed the deaths and says a suspect has been detained following the shooting.
Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Police lights
Posted
and last updated

Two people are dead following a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday, authorities say.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been detained following the shooting, which was reported Monday afternoon at a Target store in north Austin. Police also confirmed the two deaths.

Further details about the suspect or the victims has not yet been released.

Police say the scene is still considered active and have warned bystanders to stay away from the area. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SNG_Digital_Ad_480x360_CTA.jpg