18-year-old in custody after running toward US Capitol with shotgun, police say

An 18-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday after authorities said he ran toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun.

U.S. Capitol Police A gun on the ground after a man was arrested near the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Capitol police said Carter Camacho was stopped outside a public barricade and ordered to drop his weapon. He was wearing a tactical vest and gloves, police said. Officers also reported finding a helmet and a gas mask inside a vehicle he had parked nearby.

Investigators said the vehicle was not registered to him.

According to Capitol Police, Camacho is from Smyrna, Georgia. It's unclear when he traveled to D.C. Authorities say he has multiple addresses associated with his name.

A motive has not been determined. However, Camacho is currently facing charges of unlawful activities, carrying a rifle without a license, being in possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

Lawmakers are on a scheduled recess this week, meaning Congress is not in session.

