Watch

Actions

UM Law School Dean steps down

items.[0].image.alt
MTN News
The state Board of Regents and a coalition of students, faculty and labor groups are suing the overturn several laws affecting the U-System, including ones requiring guns to be allowed on campus and restricting transgender athletes.
UM Griz.jpg
Posted at 10:22 AM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 12:32:03-04

MISSOULA — The University of Montana confirmed to MTN News Thursday morning that the Dean of the Alexander Blewett II School of Law, Paul Kirgis, submitted his resignation.

University spokesman Dave Kuntz said Kirgis sent an email to UM President Seth Bodnar shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday announcing his resignation.

Kuntz said Provost Reed Humphry will take over as interim dean as the school transitions to new leadership.

Kuntz also said he is aware of an email Kirgis sent to students with more information, but can't yet confirm the information in it.

According to UM's website, Kirgis joined the Law School as Dean and Professor of Law on July 1, 2015.

- Developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader