New training shoes from Under Armour just slip on

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

When it comes to getting out the door in a hurry, nothing beats having a pair of shoes you can simply slip on. (Thank you, Crocs and flip-flops!) Who hasn’t crushed the back of their tennis shoes — and completely degraded the integrity of the heel — to make the on-off process a little easier?

There’s a reason why parents gravitate toward slip-on shoes for kids. Lacing up shoes takes a few minutes — and sometimes you’re already running late.

Well, Under Armour shoes has taken notice and come out with a unique shoe that’s making a big splash. The UA SlipSpeed is a training shoe that works as a hybrid, taking you from performance training mode to recovery in a matter of seconds, thanks to its nifty — and wildly innovative — convertible heel.

Basically, the brand is targeting people in a hurry or who can’t be bothered to tie their shoes. Either way, we’re game.

These shoes solve a problem you maybe didn’t realize you had. It’s all in the way the heel folds down. The soft, flexible material folds as the foot slides in and then pops right back up to keep the shoe in place while working out. Or, if you’d prefer to wear them as slides post-workout, you can do that too.

These versatile $150 Under Armour shoes come equipped with the BOA wheel tightening cable system, eliminating the need to lace up. To keep them clean, simply toss them in the washing machine.

If these Under Armour shoes aren’t in your budget and you’re looking for a less expensive slip-on-type sneaker, you’re in luck. Several are available on Amazon.

While these don’t have a hybrid heel, they do offer a simple, lightweight alternative to a heavy and stiff leather sneaker. The Lamincoa Women’s Walking Tennis Shoes feature a breathable upper and memory foam and don’t need to be laced up. With more than 5,800 global ratings, these tennis shoes come highly rated at an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

Reviewer Susan M. is on her second pair and plans to buy more. She says, “There is zero breaking in time. They are like wearing your favorite pair of slippers right away. They do have good support for me, but they are not strictly firm. I actually love the support of this sneaker because it gently supports me while not being too stiff. Honestly, if I could … I’d wear them 24/7.”

These shoes are priced differently based on size and color. Some also have a 20% coupon attached to them right now for additional savings.

These Doussprt Women’s Walking Shoes offer a sock-sneaker vibe with an air-cushioned, platform-style rubber sole. Ideal for people who have to stand for a long time, such as nurses or teachers, they’ll make anyone wearing them feel like they’re “walking on air,” according to reviewers. These shoes feature an elastic slip-on closure for easy on and off and a comfortable mesh lining.

These have a 4.3-star rating from more than 35,700 reviewers. Available in 11 different colors, the shoes are priced differently based on size and color.

Starting at around $35, Adidas Men’s Lite Adapt 4.0 Running Shoes are a great option for anyone looking for a no-nonsense athletic shoe. With an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 13,400 global ratings, both male and female users raved about these casual kicks that hug feet for a sock-like feel. Their Cloudfoam midsoles provide added cushioning.

Reviewer Mike bought them for the gym and says they want to make him get more slip-on shoes. “Bought these for the gym, great grip on the ground when squatting and deadlifting. Super comfortable and easy to put on/off,” he posted.

What do you think? Would having slip-on sneakers take some of the hassle out of working out?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.