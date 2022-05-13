UM students to graduate Saturday, what you need to know

MISSOULA - Nearly 1,800 students will be saying goodbye at the University of Montana in Missoula on Saturday.

UM's Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Adams Center on campus.

The morning ceremony — for the colleges of Forestry, Business, Education, and Health, Department of Public Administration and Policy — will begin at 9 a.m. Graduates should plan to begin arriving at the Adams Center at 8 a.m., and no later than 8:30 a.m. Additional information can be found at https://www.umt.edu/registrar/Commencement/.

The 9 a.m. ceremony will be for students in the:

W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation

Phyllis J. Washington College of Education

Department of Public Administration and Policy

College of Health

College of Business

The afternoon ceremony — for the colleges of Humanities & Sciences and Arts & Media, and Missoula College — will be held at 2 p.m. Graduates should plan to begin arriving at the Adams at 1 p.m., and no later than 1:30 p.m. Additional information can be found at https://www.umt.edu/registrar/Commencement/important-information-to-students--pm-ceremony_use.pdf.

The 2 p.m. ceremony will be for students in the:

College of Humanities & Sciences

College of the Arts and Media

Missoula College

A live stream of the day's ceremonies is being offered here. The morning ceremony live stream will begin at 8:40 a.m. (MDT) and the afternoon ceremony live stream will begin at 1:40 p.m. (MDT).

UM notes that will parking is free on Saturday, but due to construction, it will be limited. Visitors are being asked to carpool or use public transport where available. There will be accessible parking spots reserved in Parking Lots Z and Y for guests and degree candidates with limited mobility. The UDash shuttles will also provide free Park-N-Ride services. Parking, shuttle, and Commencement Day information can be found at https://map.umt.edu/?id=1906#!ce/60606?ct/52930,52138,52131,60606,60626,60733,60762.

Doors will open for guest seating at 8 a.m. on Saturday for the morning ceremonies and at 1 p.m. for the afternoon ceremonies. The morning Commencement is expected to last 2½ hours while the afternoon ceremony is expected to last two hours. Masks are encouraged for guests and degree candidates.

People with questions about Saturday's Commencement should email commencement@umontana.edu.

Businessman Dennis K. Eck and banker James “Jim” R. Scott will each receive Honorary Doctorates during the Commencement ceremonies. Eck will be presented an Honorary Doctorate of Business and Scott will receive an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.

The two also will serve as Commencement speakers, with Eck speaking to graduates at the 9 a.m. ceremony and Scott speaking at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

