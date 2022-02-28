Ukraine supporters gather in Missoula

MISSOULA — The fighting in Ukraine continues to intensify since it began last Thursday with Russian troops closing in on the capital city of Kyiv.

The fighting may be happening across the globe, but fear hit close to home for a select group of Missoulians.

A group of Ukraine supporters - many of whom have families in Ukraine and Russia - stood in solidarity on Saturday in front of the Missoula County Courthouse.

Group spokesman Mike Schwartz told MTN News they’re monitoring the situation overseas as they hear accounts from their family members caught in combat zones.

In standing together, they hope to spread their message of solidarity, and their call for greater support and involvement from the United States.

“They have families in the countries involved. Some are in great danger, and they’re taking action to tell people how they feel, and they want it to stop,” Schwartz explained.