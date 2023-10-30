UAW strike to end after reaching tentative agreement with GM

After reaching recent tentative agreements with Ford and Stellantis, the United Auto Workers have reportedly reached a tentative agreement with General Motors, which would bring an end to the strike of the major three automakers.

CNBC and Bloomberg reported the tentative agreements. CNBC reported the new agreement comes with a 25% pay raise over the course of a 4.5-year contract.

General Motors and the UAW have not confirmed the agreement, as of Monday morning.

The agreements would require a vote by UAW membership.

The agreement came after the UAW walked out Saturday night at a GM factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

At one point last week, more than 40,000 UAW joined the strike, which covered seven plants and 38 warehouses.

“Once again, we have achieved what just weeks ago we were told was impossible,” UAW President Shawn Fain said after the union reached an agreement with Stellantis. “At Stellantis in particular, we have not only secured a record contract, we have begun to turn the tide in the war on the American working class. Going into these negotiations, the company wanted to cut 5,000 jobs across Stellantis. Our Stand Up Strike changed that equation. Not only did we not lose those 5,000 jobs, we turned it all the way around. By the end of this agreement, Stellantis will be adding 5,000 jobs. We truly are saving the American dream.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com