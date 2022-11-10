Tranel gives concession speech in US House District 1 race

MISSOULA - Delivering a tearful speech on the University of Montana campus Thursday morning, Democratic candidate for the new U.S. House District 1, Monica Tranel conceded her race to Republican Ryan Zinke.

With family by her side, she asked Montanans to hold Zinke accountable to his campaign promises and warned of his corporate supporters. She also thanked her campaign volunteers, saying the Democratic movement will continue to grow in the Treasure State.’

“Thank you for joining me in this journey. We will continue to walk together. We will continue to build this movement of the people, a movement that includes everyone, regardless of our differences - of our color, of our faith, who we love, and how we live in this world,” Tranel said. “You represent the Montana I know. The Montana that is big enough, and big-hearted enough to share.”

