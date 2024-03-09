Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

I-90 westbound reopens after accident near Billings Zoo Drive

Traffic Alert.png
MTN NEWS
Traffic Alert.png
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 17:08:10-05

BILLINGS — The I-90 westbound lane between the cities of Billings and Laurel reopened around 3 P.M. after being closed from around 8 A.M. this morning. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a truck pulling a camper lost control and hit a guard rail two miles west of the Zoo Drive. Because of the debris, traffic had to be rerouted to frontage road. There were no injuries.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader