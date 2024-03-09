I-90 westbound reopens after accident near Billings Zoo Drive

BILLINGS — The I-90 westbound lane between the cities of Billings and Laurel reopened around 3 P.M. after being closed from around 8 A.M. this morning. According to Montana Highway Patrol, a truck pulling a camper lost control and hit a guard rail two miles west of the Zoo Drive. Because of the debris, traffic had to be rerouted to frontage road. There were no injuries.
Posted at 3:07 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 17:08:10-05
