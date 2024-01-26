Tickets for Avril Lavigne’s greatest hits tour are available today

You don’t have to go and make things so complicated: Just grab your favorite black vintage tee and your skater jeans and get ready to rock like it’s 2002!

Avril Lavigne is taking “Sk8er Boi,” “Complicated” and all of her top singles on the road.

Earlier this week, the pop-punk princess announced her Greatest Hits Tour. Lavigne will hit 27 cities, starting on May 22 in Vancouver and ending on Sept. 16 in Edmonton, Alberta. In between, she plays a few arenas on the U.S.’s West Coast, goes to Europe, then returns to rock the American East Coast and Midwest.

Pre-sale tickets are available on Ticketmaster right now. General ticket sales begin on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

Here’s her social media announcement of the dates:

Tour dates for 2024 baby! I’ll be doing the Greatest Hits from all of my albums and along with some of your favorites, perhaps some special requests? And of course all of my friends are joining me!!! pic.twitter.com/WE1f1EQDHN — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) January 22, 2024

Lavigne will be joined by other angsty, high-energy acts we loved in the 2000s.

Simple Plan will support Lavigne on select tour dates. The Canadian pop-punk band has previously toured with Lavigne, opening for the Ontario native on her Try to Shut Me Up tour throughout 2002 and 2003.

Famous for hit singles like “Addicted” (which was the theme song for MTV’s short-lived reality show “Fraternity Life” in 2003) and “Perfect,” Simple Plan was a must-listen for every emo boy and girl in the early aughts.

AP Photo/Peter Kramer

The pop-punk band All Time Low will also join Lavigne for several shows on her tour. All Time Low’s latest single “Fake as Hell” was released in September 2023 and features vocals from Lavigne.

The band Girlfriends will join All Time Low on its dates, while Royal & The Serpent will join Avril Lavigne’s tour on select dates that include Simple Plan. Royal & The Serpent is best known for her single “Overwhelmed” and for her featured vocals on Gayle’s “abcdefu.” She also opened for Demi Lovato in 2022 and Fall Out Boy in 2023.

With this mix of alt-pop heavy hitters from the 2000s and trendy TikTok-approved rockers, Lavigne’s tour is sure to be a summer concert you don’t want to miss!

Tickets for Avril Lavigne's greatest hits tour are available today

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.