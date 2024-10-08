Montana This Morning Headlines

Wishing everyone a good Tuesday! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: mostly sunny skies across the region - starting off cool with temps in the upper 30s and lower 40s, and then warming into the mid-70s to lower 80s. No rain in the forecast today. But hold on to your hat - winds will be gusting to more than 40 miles per hour in many areas!

Know and Go:

Elk Fire Grows in Size

A public meeting is scheduled Wednesday, October 2nd at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds to provide Northern Wyoming residents updated information on the Elk Fire, which is burning in the Bighorn National Forest. The fire continues to grow in size. Fire officials say the wildfire has burned more than 73,000 acres of land since it began nearly two weeks ago. Fire investigators now believe a lightning strike about ten miles north of Burgess Junction sparked the fire. The town of Dayton has moved to “Ready” status and residents are being encouraged to prepare to evacuate. Highway 14 remains closed as does Pass Creek Road from Hwy 345 to slack Road and north to the Montana State Line.

Small Earthquake Rattles Southwest Montana

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake was detected near Dillon on Monday, October 7, 2024, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The USGS reports the earthquake struck just before 1 a.m. It was centered about 7.4 miles east of Dillon at a depth of approximately 8.5 miles.People reported feeling the quake in Butte, Helena, Anaconda, Bozeman, Clancy, Gardiner, and Lincoln.

Search Continues for Missing Woman Near Helena

Crews will resume their search today for 27 year-old Meghan Rouns. Rouns was last seen on Friday, October 4th. On Saturday, October 5th, her horse and her phone were found. According to her parents, she was supposed to return from a horseback ride by 2 p.m. on Friday. Her parents called the Sheriff's Office at 8:00 p.m. Friday and search and rescue was mobilized in the McMaster Recreation area. Searchers brought in specialized dogs from Gallatin County on Monday to try and locate Meghan Rouns by scent. The focus of the search on Wednesday is at the Hauser Lake shoreline along a 500-yard stretch between where Rouns' horse Betty, and Rouns' hat and phone, were found on Saturday.

