Watch Now
The Big Sky Blend

Actions

Holiday Nights - A Magical Lighting Experience at Zoo Montana

Holiday Nights - A Magical Lighting Experience at Zoo Montana
Posted at 9:19 AM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 11:39:35-05

A magical Christmas Lighting Experience with Holiday Nights! November 24 through January 1.

Immerse yourself and your family with over 10 million dazzling lights, large scale light displays, sleigh rides, photo opportunities with Santa and other Christmas characters, cozy S'more tent experiences, and so much more!

Witness Zoo Montana's transformation into a winter wonderland, creating cherished memories and celebrating the joy of the holiday season together!

Purchase tickets here: http:/www.holiday-nights.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader