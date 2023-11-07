Festival of Trees supporting the Family Tree Nurturing Center

Family Tree Nurturing Center Festival of Trees is our major fund-raiser. The Festival has become one of the finest community activities, garnering support from banks, hospitals, churches, non-profit organizations, local businesses, schools and scout troops, and many donors.

All dollars raised at the Festival go where they are needed most—toward the many child abuse prevention programs in place at Family Tree Nurturing Center. Referrals are increasing, and the number of families that we serve continues to grow. Now more than ever, Family Tree Nurturing Center needs your support.

This year's event will be our 38th year. It will be held on Nov. 30th, Dec. 1st & 2nd. Scroll down to see schedule of events, Gala and Tea in the Trees details.

www.ftnc.org or call 406-252-9799