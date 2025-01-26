Teacher receives district award, community seeks funding for national nomination

BILLINGS — At Highland Elementary School, it is no secret that Erin Sutherland-Evans (known to her students as Ms. Evans) is cherished by those she teaches.

"Ms. Evans, I am so glad you are my P.E. teacher. I am so happy that you are one of the best P.E. teachers in Montana. You should be the best in the world," wrote one student, Stanford, in a letter.

This year, Sutherland-Evans was named a SHAPE America Elementary Physical Education District Teacher of the Year for the Western District.

“My favorite thing–I think, (are) the smiles, the loves, the hugs, the Tootles that I am getting," said Sutherland-Evans, whose career was inspired by two of her own fourth-grade teachers.

In addition to her role as a P.E. teacher, she serves as the PTA board secretary, hosts after-school events, and organizes Highland Elementary's yearbook, among other extracurricular contributions.

“Whatever (students) do now is going to definitely impact (them) when we are older," said Sutherland-Evans.

She is also a nominee for a national SHAPE award, with winners to be announced at a conference in Baltimore in early April.

To support Sutherland-Evans, a mother of six, community members have organized a GoFundMe with a $2,500 goal to help cover her out-of-pocket costs.