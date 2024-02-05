Taylor Swift wins her 13th Grammy, announces new album

Guess what, Swifties? Taylor Swift just dropped a bombshell at the Grammys—announcing her brand-new album, "The Tortured Poets Department," right after snagging her 13th Grammy.

"I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping for the last two years," Swift spilled the tea while scooping up her award for Best Pop Vocal Album with "Midnights."

Shortly after the pop queen took to Xand posted "All’s fair in love and poetry... New album THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT. Out April 19," with a link to pre-order the vinyl, cassette and a "Collector's Edition Deluxe CD."

Through the years, Swift has racked up a whopping 52 Grammy nominations, and on Sunday night she had six nominations, including album of the year for "Midnights," and song and record of the year for “Anti-Hero."

If she secures the Album of the Year, she would set a new record as the artist with the most wins for that category ever, boasting a total of four.

