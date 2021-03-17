Taco Bell Is Bringing Back The Quesalupa And Rolling Out New Menu Items

It feels like every time we turn around Taco Bell is embracing its Live Más slogan with all its recent menu changes. In recent weeks, we’ve seen the restaurant chain testing out fried cheese curds and crispy chicken sandwich tacos, along with bringing back potatoes to their regular menu.

But, with Taco Bell’s 59th anniversary coming up soon, it’s starting the party early with even more additions to its growing menu. The latest items include some brand new options, as well as the return of a fan favorite. Let’s check them out!

The Return Of The Quesalupa

Say hola once again to Taco Bell’s Quesalupa. This marriage between a chalupa and a quesadilla first hit the market in 2016 and is now available for everyone to enjoy. The Quesalupa features a crispy yet chewy chalupa shell stuffed edge-to-edge with a three-cheese blend. Then, it gets topped with seasoned beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and reduced-fat sour cream.

You can order the Quesalupa on its own for $2.99 or in a combo (Quesalupa, two crunchy tacos, and a large fountain drink) for $6.99. Note that prices vary by location.

Introducing The New Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze

This might be the drink of the spring and summer. Taco Bell’s new Wild Strawberry Freeze looks like a glorious sunset and promises to give you a burst of flavor. This frozen drink is filled with flavors of juicy wild strawberries and then has a swirl of tart, lip-smacking lemonade.

You can order a regular-sized for $2.39 and a large for $2.59. However, if your Taco Bell does Happier Hour (2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily at participating locations) you can score a large Wild Strawberry Lemonade Freeze for just $1 at that time!

New Drink Party Packs Now Available

Speaking of drinks, Taco Bell’s new Drink Party Packs is one of the restaurant’s new digital-only menu items. You can order four medium fountain drinks for only $4. But, to get the Party Pack deal, you must order it via the official Taco Bell app, website, or for delivery.)

Get Potatoes As Part Of Your Build Your Own Cravings Box

Less than a month ago, Taco Bell introduced the Build Your Own Cravings Box where customers can create their own meal deals for only $5. Now, there’s another choice to add to the mix: potatoes! Both the Spicy Potato Soft Taco and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes are part of the Build Your Own Cravings Box menu options.

All of these options look like fantastic additions to Taco Bell’s growing menu. Which ones will you try in your next “run for the border?”

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.