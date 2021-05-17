Symphony Under The Stars returns this summer

HELENA — The Intrepid Credit Union Symphony Under the Stars will return to Helena on July 17th at the Carroll College campus. This year's theme will be Totally Awesome 80's and feature the music of Sting, U2, David Bowie, Devo and many more.

Organizers say it's been a lot of work, but they're so proud to be able to bring back the event for all to enjoy.

"I've been looking forward to this day for a long time," said Carroll College President Dr. John Cech. "This is great for Helena, this is great for Carroll and our region."

As always, the event is completely free and anyone can place their blanket down for the event beginning at 5:00 p.m. on July 16. At 3:00 p.m. that day people can make a $5 donation to Helena Food Share for to get their blanket out early. People should secure their blankets with nonperishable donations for Helena Food Share, and organizers strongly encourage people use two to three times the number of cans just to be safe. It all goes to a good cause after all.

Event organizers have been working closely with Lewis and Clark Public Health and say they've received encouragement from the department to put on the event this year.

"What I love about Lewis and Clark Public Health is they said not only that we can do this, but that we should do this," said Helena Symphony Maestro Allan R. Scott. "That was before we had even the most recent guidelines last week and that opens it up even more. Now we know that vaccinated people can not transmit the virus and that it's safe to be in large gatherings when you're vaccinated."

Both Scott and Cech strongly encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they plan on attending the 2021 Symphony Under the Stars.

"I encourage everyone to consider to get vaccinated so you don't have to worry about it and you can move forward and enjoy things like Symphony Under the Stars," said Cech. "We also encourage people to talk to their doctor about getting vaccinated if they have any questions."

Symphony Under the Stars is one of the largest summer events in the state, drawing upwards of 18,000 people. Historically, the event has brought in around $1 million into the economy.

The 2020 concert had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers recognize just how important this event is this year for the economic and mental health of the community.

“Carroll College and the Helena Symphony, along with the Intrepid Credit Union have committed to keeping this concert alive. We especially feel that the Montana community needs this concert at this time, after almost a year and a half of not having the chance to celebrate together,” said Scott.

Specific details regarding seating, parking, and other information can be found at the Symphony Under the Stars Facebook page