Sydney Little Light races to NAIA national title for Rocky Mountain College

BILLINGS - Sydney Little Light has her first collegiate national championship and what's believed to be the first ever for an Rocky Mountain College track and field athlete.

Friday in Gulf Shores, Alabama. the former Hardin standout won the women’s 1,500-meter title at the NAIA Track & Field Championships racing to a personal-best time of 4:25.90. The mark also broke Little Light's own women's school-record, according to RMC Athletics. British Columbia's Holly MacGillivray was second in 4:26.40.

After clinching the national title, Little Light wasn't done. Later Friday she placed 6th in the women’s 800 with a time of 2:14.07. That race marked her second first-team All-American finish of the day.

Little Light has been a strong runner for Rocky in both track and cross country since joining the school.

Two other RMC runners earned All-American status with junior Jackson Wilson finishing third in the men’s 5,000 meters and Mei-Li Stevens closing in sixth in the women's half marathon.

Senior Jackson Duffey was 18th in the 5,000 with a time of 15:41.72.