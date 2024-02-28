Supreme Court to decide if Trump is prosecuted in election case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted on charges he interfered with the 2020 election and set a course for a quick resolution.

The justices' order maintains a hold on preparations for a trial focused on Trump’s efforts to overturn his election loss.

SEE MORE: Appellate judge refuses to halt Trump's $454 million fraud penalty

At the same time, they said they would hear arguments in late April, with a decision likely no later than the end of June.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com