Strong season opener leads Dawson Community College men past Rocky Mountain College JV

GLENDIVE - Dawson Community College raced out to an early double-digit lead and didn't look back as the school's basketball men beat Rocky Mountain College JV 110-59 Monday night.

Dawson shot 53%, forced 19 TO's, and out rebounded the Battlin Bears. The Bucs had 4 guys in double digits led by Jalen Tot with 18 points to go along with his 7 steals. Kennedy Brown shot 7 for 11 from the field to score 17, Cordell Stinson had 13 points and 6 rebounds, and Reggie Martin scored 12 points in 12 minutes. Other notables included Michael Jok with 8 points and 5 rebounds, and Lieb Yat grabbed 10 rebounds in 11 minutes of play.

The Battlin' Bears were led by Brett Clark who scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Dawson will go to New Town, ND to play in the Buster Gillis Mon-Dak Tip Off Classic Friday-Sunday. The first game will be against United Tribes Technical College of Bismack and the other opponents decided by game winners in this tournament style classic.

