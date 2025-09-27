Storm watch issued for Florida coast as tropical depression nears

For the first time in 2025, Florida could face its first brush with tropical weather.

Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Bahamas on Saturday, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm later this weekend.

Tropical storm warnings were issued for the Bahamas as the storm is forecast to intensify. While a direct landfall is not expected, parts of Florida's east coast — from the Palm Beach–Martin County line to the Flagler–Volusia County line — are under a tropical storm watch.

Although a direct Florida landfall is unlikely, the storm is forecast to come close enough to bring wind, rain and storm surge to the Atlantic coast.

The system is not expected to move quickly as it drifts north. Forecasters expect it to stall off the Georgia coast by Tuesday. By then, it could become a hurricane, though forecasters caution there is considerable uncertainty in its path and intensity.

Forecasters also warn that heavy rain is likely across much of the Southeast, which could be worsened if the storm lingers.

"The depression is expected to be at or near hurricane intensity when it approaches the southeast U.S. coast early next week, where there is a risk of storm surge and wind impacts. Although it is too soon to specify the exact location and magnitude of impacts, residents should closely monitor the latest forecast updates and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place," the National Hurricane Center said.

Tropical Storm Chantal is the only other tropical system to directly impact the U.S. this year, coming ashore in South Carolina as a weak tropical storm in July.

Hurricane Humberto is churning to the east of Tropical Depression Nine. It has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane but is not an immediate threat to land.