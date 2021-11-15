State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian beats Plentywood twice for title

BOZEMAN — Manhattan Christian is once again atop the Class C volleyball mountain.

The Eagles forced a winner-take-all second championship against Plentywood and from there rallied to beat the Wildcats in four sets 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 26-24 on Saturday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to clinch the Class C title, their second championship since 2019 and their third overall.

Plentywood was denied its first-ever state title after advancing to the championship for the first time in program history.

"I was so happy for these girls, they’ve gone through so much, through so much adversity," said MC's second-year coach Hanna Van Dyk. "They really stepped up and I was really proud of how for how they fought today."

Plentywood beat Manhattan Christian in Friday's undefeated semifinal, forcing the Eagles into the third-place game where they beat White Sulphur Springs to setup a rematch against the Wildcats.

From there, MC topped Plentywood in four sets to setup the second championship.

The Eagles headed into Saturday knowing they'd have to win nine-straight sets to head out of Bozeman as champions.

"I’ll never take anything away from Plentywood, they’re a phenomenal team," said senior Kiersten Van Kirk. "They pushed us to bring out the best in us and I think we brought out the best in them too. Being able to play against them was such an honor."

