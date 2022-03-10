State C girls: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale blitzes Twin Bridges in first round

(Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

(2E) Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 59, (1W) Twin Bridges 28

GREAT FALLS — Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale blitzed Twin Bridges from the opening tip, on the way to a 59-28 win in the first round of the State C tournament in Great Falls.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and then outscored the Falcons 24-8 in the second half for 37-12 lead at the break. North Country cruised in the second half.

Teagan Erickson led the Mavericks with 19 points, 11 rebounds and four blocked shots. The 6-1 sophomore was 9-for-10 from the free throw line. Paige Wasson scored 13 points and recorded four steals, while Jaycee Erickson scored 11 points.

Twin Bridges was led by Allie Dale with 10 points. Kyle Pancost scored eight in defeat. Twin Bridges shot just 13-of-50 from the field, including 0-of-8 from three point range.

The Mavericks will move on to face either Box Elder or Melstone in the semifinals, Friday at 6 p.m.

Game 2: Melstone vs. Box Elder, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Roy-Winifred vs. Ekalaka, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Plentywood vs. Manhattan Christian, 5 p.m.

