State B track and field: Conrad's Breauna Erickson repeats as pole vault champ

Breauna Erickson.png
Posted at 6:37 AM, May 27, 2022
GREAT FALLS — Make it two titles in two years for Conrad sophomore Breauna Erickson.

Erickson won the State B girls pole vault on Thursday evening at Memorial Stadium in Great Falls with a vault of 11 feet. Erickson attempted to set a new State B record at 11-04, which would break the mark of 11-03 set by Red Lodge's Carter Theade in 2013, but narrowly missed on all three attempts.

"I just repeat what I have to do in my head, focus on my technique and that's all really you can do," Erickson said. "I can't worry about where the bar is at, I just have to worry about how I can get over it."

Erickson was flawless before missing at the potential record-breaking height. She entered at 9-00 and found herself a two-time champion after clearing 10-06.

"I got to conversate with the other vaulters. It's a really cool community. We all kind of got along, even though we don't really know each other," Erickson said. "It was really cool watching everybody vault, see how they warm-up and do their business."

Huntley Project's Brynn Wandle finished second and Glasgow's Eve Stone third, making the top three placers all sophomores.

