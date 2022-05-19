State B golf: Columbus girls repeat as champions, Jefferson boys win title

FAIRMONT — In a tournament with a lot of new faces claiming hardware, the one constant was the Columbus girls.

Bolstered by a second-place finish from Aubre Mitchum (81-88—169) the Cougars rolled to a two day team total of 374-386—760 to handily repeat as champions on the final day of the State B golf tournament at Fairmont Hot Springs. Columbus was the only team to finish under 800.

The Three Forks girls took second (406-400-806) and Shelby finished in third with 425-397—822.

In the individual girls tournament, last year's runner-up remained cool under pressure — and steady against a relentless wind that gusted across the fairways all afternoon. Jefferson's Celi Chapman matched her first round total and claimed the title with an 81-81—162.

"I think last year I was pretty disappointed with how my second round went," said Chapman, a junior. "So I was really happy with myself that I was able to pull it together and be consistent this year."

Defending state champion Emma Woods recovered from a rocky Round 1 to finish in second place (87-80—167).

In the boys tournament, Red Lodge sophomore Ross Sonday saved his best for last, shaving four strokes off his first round and pulling past Glasgow's Riley Smith and Eureka's Erik Casazza to claim the boys title.

Bigfork's Colin Wade claimed second place (80-76—158) and Smith (81-77—158) tied for second place and Casazza took third (76-82—158).

The Jefferson boys won the team title — the first-ever for the Panthers. Jefferson was led by Colin Field (83-83—166) and Luke Eckmann (82-87—169).

