State B-C softball: Florence returns to title game

Friday's action from the State B-C softball tournament saw the Florence-Carlton Falcons return to the state championship game. Scores and pairings from the tournament can be found here.

Florence 17, St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo 12

Last year's championship rematch between Florence-Carlton and St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo proved to be one of the most electric games of the season, combining for nearly 30 runs. FC's Jaidyn Larson kicked it off with an RBI triple and it was 2-0 FC after 1.

Kylie Kovatch also started strong on the mound getting two K's in the first. MAC has comeback in each of their previous games and that's what they did again. Gabby Smith knocked in the first Bulldog run on an RBI double and Lettie Umphrey would tie it at 2. MAC got some pad from a Hayleigh Smith homer and MAC led 5-2. Florence Carlton doesn't go away easy though, as they'd come back in the third and go from there. Kolbi Wood has been hitting dingers all tournament long and did it again to pull the Falcons away, sending another one to the metal fences and FC wins in a shootout 17-12.

