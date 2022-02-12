State AA wrestling: Kalispell Flathead leads Billings Senior in team scores

Watch

Posted at 7:43 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 21:43:52-05

BILLINGS—The State AA wrestling tournament began on Friday, Feb. 11 at First Interstate Arena.

For individual weight class brackets, click here.

Team scores through quarterfinals can be found below.

Class AA Team Scores (through quarterfinals)

1Flathead (Kalispell) 136.0
2Billings Senior 126.5
3Billings West 86.0
4Great Falls/MSDB 74.5
5Butte 73.0
6Helena Capital 54.0
7Great Falls Cmr 43.0
8Billings Skyview 41.0
9Glacier (Kalispell) 32.5
10Bozeman 32.0
11Belgrade 29.0
12Missoula Big Sky/Loyola Sacred Heart 27.0
13Gallatin 21.0
14Missoula Sentinel 14.0
15Missoula Hellgate 12.0
16Helena 5.5
