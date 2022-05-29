State AA track: Sentinel boys three-peat, Helena girls claim first title since 2000

BUTTE — The Missoula Sentinel boys made it three team titles in four years.

The Spartans surged to a first-place team finish at the State AA track and field meet at Memorial Stadium, piling up 89 points behind individual wins from Hudson Lembke, Drew Klumph and Keagen Crosby. Sentinel also claimed victory in the boys 4x100 relay.

Sentinel won the team titles in 2019 and 2021, with the 2020 spring season canceled due to COVID-19.

Kalispell Glacier took second place with 80 points followed by Day 1 leader Gallatin (71), Helena Capital (41) and Billings West (39).

Lembke prevailed in the 100 (11.00), Klumph won the 110 hurdles (14.84), and Crosby delivered a first-place finish in the 800 (1:53.82) while also coming in second in the 1600 (4:18.95).

Gallatin's Tyler Gilman won the 300 hurdles in 39.06, Capital's Thomas Carter took first in the 200 (21.88), and Bozeman's Weston Brown won the 3200 in 9:27.07.

In Saturday's field events, Hellgate's Aiden Nichols launched a throw of 182 feet and one inch to take the javelin title, Glacier's Tate Kauffman won the triple jump and Great Falls CMR's took first in the discus with a throw of 159 feel and an inch.

CLASS AA GIRLS

For the first time since the year 2000, the Helena High girls prevailed at state.

Powered by strong performances from star runners Odessa Zentz and Kylie Hartnett and some upset wins from sophomore Logan Todorovich, the Bengals came out on top for the first time in over two decades for their second-ever team title. Helena finished with 144 points.

Todorovich, who won the long jump on Friday, pulled out another stunner on Saturday, holding off defending 100 hurdles champion Brooke Stayner of Missoula Sentinel to win the event in 14.47 seconds. Stayner took second in 14.51.

Zentz defended her titles and won the 400 (56.02) and 800 (2:13.20). Hartnett placed second in the 1600 and 3200, finishing as runner up to Hellgate's Kensey May in both events.

Billings West took second place with 110 points, in no small part to senior Jaeden Wolff who won the 100 (12.08) and 200 (24.75) in record-breaking time. Taylee Chirrick won the 300 hurdles (43.80) for the Golden Bears.

Hellgate placed third with May's wins and Hannah Moses' pole vault victory accounting for 30 of the Knights' 47 points.

In field events, Billings Senior's Torie Jamieson won the discus (131-06) and West's Hailey Coey took first place in the triple jump (37-08.25).

For full results from the State AA meets, click here.

