State AA girls: Missoula Hellgate cruises into title game, 51-35

Missoula Hellgate rolled into Saturday night's State AA girls basketball title game with hot shooting and tough defense in Friday's 51-34 semifinal win over Billings West.

Hellgate shot nearly 64 percent from the floor in the first half and held West to just 4-of-15 shooting for a 33-15 lead at the break. The Bears shot 26 percent for the game. The Knights led by as many as 19 in the third quarter.

Hellgate's Lauren Dick led everybody in scoring with 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting. Bailee Saylor finished with 13 and six rebounds for the Knights.

Kaitlin Grossman was West's only scorer to hit double figures with 13 points. The MSU Billings commit also led the Bears with seven of the team's 22 rebounds.

Hellgate awaits Friday's semifinal winner between Billings Senior and Billings Skyview. West will face Kalispell Flathead in a 9 a.m. loser-out game Saturday morning at Billings Skyview.

Friday Loser-out

Missoula Sentinel 54, Great Falls CMR 43

Kalispell Flathead 60, Butte 53

