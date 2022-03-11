State A girls: Havre drubs Browning, Dillon downs Butte Central

MISSOULA—The Havre girls' state title defense is off to a good start after the Blue Ponies collected a 66-37 win over Browning in the quarterfinals of the State A girls basketball tournament on Thursday.

Havre opened the game on a 9-0 run before Browning settled in. The Blue Ponies went into the half up 31-21 behind 10 first-half points from Sadie Filius while Mecca Bullchild had 10 in the first half for Browning.

Both teams brought the physicality on defense, but Havre extended its lead to 42-23 after three quarters, holding the Indians to just two points in the third frame.

Filius, who went 11-for-11 from the free throw line, finished with 18 points for the Blue Ponies. Yelena Miller added 12 points and eight rebounds. Bullchild, the only Browning player in double figures, finished with 19 points to lead all scorers.

Havre advances to Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal, while Browning will play in a loser-out game Friday at 12 p.m.

Dillon 67, Butte Central 54

The Dillon girls started fast and never gave up the lead in a 67-54 win over Butte Central in the final quarterfinal game of the State A tournament.

The Beavers led 16-4 after one quarter, but Brooke Badovinac kept the Maroons close with 12 first-half points as Central only trailed by five at the break.

Dillon completely controlled the second half, cruising to a win despite a stellar performance from Badovinac, who finished with 31 points.

Four Beavers found their way into double figures. Ainsley Shipman led the way with 16 points and eight rebounds. Halle Fitzgerald scored 14, Lauryn Petersen added 11 and Kylie Konen scored 10. Soffee Thatcher had 12 for Butte Central.

Dillon advances to the semifinal against Havre at 8 p.m. on Friday. Butte Central, who defeated Miles City on Wednesday just to get to the quarterfinals, will play Browning in loser-out action on Friday at 12 p.m.

