Starbucks is launching its 2023 holiday menu and cups this week

Thee Starbucks holiday menu is hitting stores Nov. 2, and it’s full of returning favorites like the Peppermint Mocha and Caramel Brulée Latte, plus a brand-new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai drink.

Starbucks‘ new Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai blends oat milk and black tea that is infused with cinnamon and warming spices. It is then topped with a sprinkle of spice topping.

The Chestnut Praline Latte and Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which was new in 2021, are also returning, along with food items like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop and Snowman Cookie.

Starbucks

Along with the menu, Starbucks has also announced this year’s holiday cups, which are decorated in red and green, plus a “mood-boosting” magenta. Starbucks says the theme of the cups is “Share the Joy” and each one is “accented with sparkles for a bit of magic.”

You’ll find hot cups in Party Plaid, Peppermint Swirl, Ribbon Swirl and Bauble Wrap, while cold cups will feature Frosted Bauble.

Starbucks

Starbucks also has a new collection of holiday drinkware to gift yourself or loved ones this holiday season.

The collection is in stores now and includes cold cups, mugs, color-changing cups and tumblers. You’ll also find an ornament for your Christmas tree and a reusable water bottle for those days when you need something other than coffee.

Prices range from $12.95 for the ornament to $24.95 for the water bottle and 24-ounce cold cup.

Starbucks

Dunkin’ has also released its holiday menu, and it includes returning fan favorites like the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte and Cookie Butter Cold Brew, plus a new Spiced Cookie Coffee.

The Spiced Cookie Coffee is available hot or iced and has the flavors brown sugar and vanilla. It is made with oat milk for what Dunkin’ says tastes like “freshly baked oatmeal cookies in a cup.”

The Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte blends mocha and peppermint flavors, while Cookie Butter Cold Brew has notes of brown sugar and buttery cookies. You’ll also find a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte that is topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sugar.

