Woodin way: Coach reflects on becoming MSU Billings wins leader

BILLINGS - No MSU Billings coach has won more career games than Kevin Woodin. In any sport.

On December 18, 2021, at the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic, Woodin's basketball women beat Wisconsin Parkside 72-58 claiming the coach's 281st Yellowjacket win and earning him the distinction of all-time winningest coach in school history.

Woodin eclipsed the legendary Mike Harkins, who's win total peaked at 280 games as head coach of the men’s program between 1960-76, when the school was branded Eastern Montana College.

He has proven time and again he wins with Montana players. Through 18 seasons, over 80% of his teams have been grown, claiming four conference championships and dancing five times in the D-II national tournament.

Woodin’s career record is now 291-212.

He recently reflected with MTN Sports on the joy ride of an 18-year career with the Yellowjackets — and counting.

