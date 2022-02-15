Watch
Sports

Actions

Whitefish's Maggie Voisin finishes 5th in women's freeski slopestyle final

items.[0].image.alt
Francisco Seco/AP
United States' Maggie Voisin competes during the women's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Beijing Olympics Freestyle Skiing
Posted at 8:14 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 22:14:11-05

Whitefish's Maggie Voisin barely missed the podium at the women's freeski slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics on Monday, finishing fifth after a competitive third run from the rest of the field.

After an awkward first jump on her first run, Voisin managed just a 35.48.

Voisin scored a 74.28 on her second run, vaulting her into the bronze spot. However, Anastasia Tatalina from the Russian Olympic Committee scored a 75.51 on her third attempt, bouncing Voisin from the podium.

Voisin landed a clean run on her third attempt, but only scored a 66.03.

Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud took the gold, while China's Ailing Eileen Gu took the silver. Kelly Sildaru of Estonia took home the bronze.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader