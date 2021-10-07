Upsets shuffle latest MontanaSports.com prep football rankings

The top teams in Montana high school football continue to reign in the MontanaSports.com power rankings after six weeks, but there's plenty of movement elsewhere.
Missoula Sentinel (5-0) continues to lead Class AA behind a perfect record and Billings West (5-1) follows. Great Falls CMR (5-1) moves up to No. 3, while the Helena schools find themselves back in the rankings after dropping earlier in the season. Capital (4-2) demolished then-No. 4 Butte (4-2) last week, while Helena High (4-2) took down then-No. 3 Glacier (4-2).
Hamilton has yet to move from the top spot in Class A, while Laurel's dominant win over Billings Central vaulted the Locomotives to the No. 2 spot in Class A, although the Rams remain in the rankings at No. 4.
A major upset in Class B dropped Fairfield (4-1) from the rankings, as the Eagles lost to Glasgow (5-1) last weekend for their first conference loss in 48 games. The Scotties received votes this week, but not enough to overtake Bigfork (5-0) in the rankings. Townsend (4-1), whose only loss is to No. 1 Florence, takes the No. 2 spot, although a major conference match-up looms on Friday when the Bulldogs take on No. 4 Columbus (5-0).
The 8-Man rankings saw no changes, although undefeated Simms (5-0) and Sheridan (6-0) received votes. Simms and No. 4 Fort Benton will play for the 8-Man North championship in two weeks.
In 6-Man, Geraldine-Highwood (5-1) suffered its first loss of the season last week, taking the Rivals out of the rankings, allowing Shields Valley (4-1) to slide into the No. 4 spot. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1) moves into No. 5 after receiving votes earlier in the year.
The rankings after six weeks can be found below.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (5-0)
2. Billings West (5-1)
3. Great Falls CMR (5-1)
4. Helena Capital (4-2)
5. Helena High (4-2)
Receiving votes: Butte, Kalispell Glacier
Class A
1. Hamilton (6-0)
2. Laurel (5-0)
3. Polson (6-0)
4. Billings Central (4-1)
5. Whitefish (6-0)
Class B
1. Florence (4-0)
2. Townsend (4-1)
3. Malta (5-0)
4. Columbus (5-0)
5. Bigfork (5-0)
Receiving votes: Glasgow
8-Man
1. Joliet (4-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (5-0)
3. Thompson Falls (6-0)
4. Fort Benton (6-0)
5. Culbertson (5-0)
Receiving votes: Simms, Sheridan
6-Man
1. Froid-Medicine Lake (6-0)
2. White Sulphur Springs (4-0)
3. Bridger (6-0)
4. Shields Valley (4-1)
5. Power-Dutton-Brady (5-1)