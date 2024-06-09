Turning Pro: Mychal Eaglefeathers Jr. works to conquer game of cornhole at 12-years-old

BILLINGS — The fifth American Cornhole League (ACL) of Montana regional competition was held at Triple Play Academy on Friday and Saturday.

“Everyone knows cornhole as, kind of, a backyard game," said Eric Neuenschwander, the event director, “What we do here, it’s a little more nuanced.”

Approximately 20 teams, totaling nearly 40 people participated in Saturday's events.

“You gotta have a pretty good roll game, aerial game, everything nowadays, ‘cause these young kids, they’re just putting it to us old guys," said Greg Silvis, who, alongside the hours of winning to qualify, poured more than $18,000 into last year's professional cornhole competitions.

Greg's competition partner was 12-year-old Mychal Eaglefeathers Jr.

“I’m not a pro yet – I want to be though," said Eaglefeathers Jr.

His father, Mychal Eaglefeathers Sr., said the finance of competitive cornhole can be a significant hurdle to overcome because of the costs associated with travel and lodging.

"(Finding sponsors is) hard – I know that. (I’m) just trying to get better and better so I can turn pro," said Eaglefeathers Jr.

Eaglefeather's Sr. said he is doing what he can to make his sons dream come true, but in the meantime, it is rewarding for him to spend time with his son.

“As a dad, to be able to play with him, doubles, and then watch him in singles, beat me, beat other adults – it’s something special," said Eaglefeathers Sr.

Eaglefeathers Jr. said he wants to win a national competition when he is older.

Montana Cornhole will be hosting it's Laurel Police Protective Association Cornhole Tournmanent Fundraiser on Saturday, August 10, at Thomson Park starting at 10:00 a.m.

Registration will cost $60 per team.

The group meets on Wednesdays and Fridays at The Stars 'n' Stripes Lounge and Casino at 6:30 p.m. and the public is encouraged to join.

Registration costs $10 per person with the exception of the first time being free.