Three-time PGA Tour winner Bryant killed in Florida vehicle accident

Authorities in Florida said three-time PGA Tour champion Bart Bryant has died.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office told the Associated Press that on Tuesday, Bryant was stopped for construction near an intersection when his SUV was slammed from behind by a truck as it waited in a line of vehicles.

The news outlet reported that Bryant was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

He was 59.

"The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant, and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades, and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Officials said Bryant's wife, Donna, also in the SUV, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

“He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many,” the PGA Tour Champions said in a tweet.

The PGA TOUR Champions family is mourning the tragic passing of Bart Bryant. He was a champion on and off the course and will be dearly missed by many. — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) June 1, 2022

Bryant, who turned pro in 1986, didn't win his first tournament until 2004 at the Texas Open, Sports Illustrated reported.

But 2005 was when he won his most significant career wins. He defeated Fred Couples to win the Memorial Tournament and then defeated Tiger Woods by six shots to win the Tour Championship.