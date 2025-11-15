Texas state trooper sent home after bumping South Carolina player during game

A Texas trooper who had an altercation with South Carolina's Nyck Harbor after his touchdown on Saturday was sent home from the game, according to the state Department of Public Safety.

Harbor scored on an 80-yard reception in the second quarter of the game against Texas A&M and ran into the tunnel limping following the score. As he and three other players were walking back to the field, the trooper walked in between Harbor and another player and bumped into them as they passed each other.

The trooper and Harbor turned around and the trooper pointed at Harbor with both hands and said something to him. Harbor was quickly pushed away by his teammate and they continued to the field.

The public safety department issued a statement saying the trooper was sent home.

"Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time," the statement reads.

The video was widely shared on social media with many commenting on it, including Lakers star LeBron James.