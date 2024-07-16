Update: Sydney Little Light drops out of Montana Mile at Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies

BILLINGS — Former Hardin High School and Rocky Mountain College standout distance runner Sydney Little Light will not run Friday in the Montana Mile at the Big Sky State Games.

The two-time reigning women's champion, Little Light was originally slated to headline the list of competitors for the annual event, which is a highlight of the Games' opening ceremonies at Daylis Stadium.

Little Light told MTN Sports she has dropped out due to health issues. Little Light wrapped up her college career this past year at Eastern Kentucky after becoming a 10-time All-American and the NAIA outdoor 1,500 meters champion in 2022 while at Rocky.

The women's competitors for the Montana Mile will be made up of Hardin High School runner Karis Brightwings-Pease, Bozeman High alum Hayley Burns who is now a runner at Northern Arizona, Choteau High School's Natalie Hodgkiss, Billings West alum and Cal State Monterey Bay competitor Ali Keith, eighth grader Addison Kegel of Billings' Ben Steele Middle School, Laurel High School grad and Rocky runner Grace Timm, Big Timber graduate Natalie Wood of Montana State, and Helena High alum and NAU runner Odessa Zentz.

Last year's men's winner, Weston Brown of Bozeman High and now Princeton University, isn't scheduled to run. The men's field will be made up of Glendive grad and Montana State Billings alum Ase Ackerman, University of Montana runner and Helena High product Henry Ballinger, Hardin High School's Ben Bird, Bozeman High and Montana State product Riley Collins, Miles City and Tiffin (Ohio) alum Chase Drange, MSU Billings' Shane Ketchum, Billings Central runner Grey Piseno, Bozeman Gallatin grad and University of Montana competitor Carson Steckelberg, Billings West grad and Black Hills State (S.D.) runner Jaxon Straus, and 2024 Wolf Point High School graduate Peyton Summers.

The Montana Mile is scheduled to begin Friday at 8:15 p.m. It will be the 33rd running of the men's race and the 25th running of the women's mile.

The concrete grandstands on the wast side of Daylis Stadium are closed due to deterioration. Billings Public Schools announced the closure of the stands on July 11, citing safety concerns. The school district is seeking public support for renovations to the nearly 100-year-old stadium.