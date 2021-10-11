Swim coaches hired at Billings Senior, Billings West

BILLINGS - School District 2 in Billings has announced the hiring of two new swimming coaches, according to SD2 activities director Mark Wahl.

Brooke Bloomenrader takes over for Mitch Crouse at Billings Senior High while Sean Marshall steps in for Karen Pearson at Billings West.

Crouse and Peaerson each resigned in early September.

"We truly appreciate all Mitch and Karen did for BPS Swimming and look forward to working with Brooke and Sean as they each look to build on the work Mitch and Karen have done," said Wahl.

Bloomenrader is currently a librarian at Senior. Her involvement with competitive swimming dates back to her time as a member of Billings Skyview's swim team. Bloomenrader later became involved in the local club swim program and has since been involved as both a parent and coach.

Marshall is currently employed by the Billings Aquatic Club where he has been head coach for the past six years guiding teams and individuals to dozens of state championships. His extensive background in competitive swimming includes graduating from Gannon University in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he competed for the swim team. Marshall started his coaching career in Mobile, Alabama, followed by multiple head coaching stops. Along with several state championships, his resume also includes multiple Coach of the Year awards.

