Stetson Wright sets PRCA 'all-around' single-season money record

(Editor's note: PRCA release)

COLORADO SPRINGS - With an $8,860 payday at the Washington State Fair Pro Rodeo in Puyallup, Stetson Wright did more than add another all-around title to his resume.

The Milford, Utah, cowboy made ProRodeo history by becoming the winningest regular-season all-around money earner with $285,135 in saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

ProRodeo legend Trevor Brazile held the record, earning $218,852 in the regular season all-around standings in 2015. Brazile's money total was initially reported to be $282,242, but that figure was incorrect because it included the money he earned at the 2015 National Finals Steer Roping.

“I guess it’s going pretty good,” Wright said of his outstanding season. “I guess I never think about the money won, and never records too. I just think gold buckles. So, it’s pretty awesome to hear that.”

Brazile, who won a PRCA record 26 world championships and earned more than $7 million in career earnings, is an inspiration to many cowboys on the rodeo trail, Wright included.

“To have my name in the same sentence as Trevor Brazile is pretty awesome," Wright said. “And to break a record that the 26-time world champion set is pretty special, too. “

At just 22 years old, Wright is already setting records and claiming NFR titles. In 2019, he became the first rookie to win the all-around world title. In 2020, he added gold buckles in the all-around competition and bull riding.

Some of those accolades stand out more than others, and Wright said this is one of them.

“This earnings record ranks up there, especially because Trevor Brazile held the record,” Wright said.

One might think Wright’s fame and recognition would change his mindset, but he said he likes to stay in the present, always focusing on his next ride.

“I don’t pay too much attention to anything I’ve done in the past or what I can do in the future,” Wright said. “I just focus on staying on my bull and horse every day. That’s all I can control, and I guess everything else will come if I do my job.”

He’s certainly doing his job, claiming 23 all-around, nine bull riding and four saddle bronc riding wins so far this season.

Looking back on his successful career, Wright expressed one emotion – gratitude.

“Everything means a lot to me, and I think, for sure, I’m thankful for everything that’s happened to me,” he said.

Wright still has a couple more weeks to add to his all-around regular season total. He’s set to ride in Pendleton, Ore., at the Pendleton Whisky Xtreme Bulls Tour Finale Sept. 13-14 and the Pendleton Round-Up.

Following a week in Pendleton, Wright will head to the ProRodeo Tour Finale presented by Pendleton Whisky in Salinas, Calif., Sept. 23-26.

After that, it’s all eyes on the prize for Wright and other Wrangler National Finals Rodeo-qualifying cowboys at the 2021 Wrangler NFR in Las Vegas Dec. 2-11.

But until Vegas, Wright’s mindset is straightforward: control what he can, and stay on the horse or bull.

“Just ride everything,” Wright said. “Ride everything I get on from here on out and just start getting ready for the NFR.”