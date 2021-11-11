State C volleyball Day 1: Plentywood, White Sulphur Springs and Manhattan Christian advance

BOZEMAN — The first round of the State C volleyball tournament kicked off on Thursday morning at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. You can find the results below.

1E Plentywood 3, 2W Roy-Winifred 0

In the first matchup of the day Plentywood faced off against Roy-Winifred and rolled to an easy sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-21).

Plenywood's Liv Wangerin put on a clinic on Thursday morning, amassing a game-high 19 kills. Ashtyn Curtiss had a whopping 31 assists.

Wildcats advance to round 2 on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and plays the winner of Fort Benton and White Sulphur Springs.

2W White Sulphur Springs 3, 1N Fort Benton 0

White Sulphur came into the game with all of their losses in the 12C and Western C tournaments coming at the hands of 1W Manhattan Christian.

Hornets cruised to a sweep over the Longhorns (25-14, 25-20, 28-26).

Hornets Cabry Taylor led all players with 13 kills. Rio Kawata had a team-high 20 digs. Longhorns Hailee Wang had a game-high 25 digs.

They face the Wildcats at 6 p.m.

1W Manhattan Christian 3, 2N Simms 1

Manhattan Christian hadn't lost a playoff game yet in 2021 and it would be no different in the first round of the state tournament on Thursday afternoon.

The Eagles beat Simms 3-1 (25-14, 25-12, 21-25, 25-17).

Eagles' senior Kiersten Van Kirk finished the game with a game-high 21 kills.

Manhattan Christian plays again at 8 p.m.

