State AA soccer: Billings West, Billings Senior boys, girls into quarterfinals

Posted at 7:46 AM, Oct 20, 2021
BILLINGS - Billings West's soccer girls continue to run through the Class AA ranks on a clear mission to finish the job.

West added another shutout to its season, this time 7-0 over 8th-seeded Great Falls High in Tuesday's opening round of the State AA soccer playoffs in Billings. The Eastern AA's top-seed has only given up two goals all season entering this weekend's quarterfinals.

Billings Senior's girls trailed Great Falls CMR 2-0 in the first half before closing with four answered goals in a 4-2 victory. The 3rd-seeded Broncs will travel to 2nd-seeded Kalispell Glacier (Western AA) for the next round.

In boys action, 7th-seeded Great Falls High pushed 2nd-seeded West to a scoreless first half before the Bears found the net twice within the span of a minute in the second half for a 2-0 win. Josh Nielsen and Douglas Townsend scored for West, with Townsend also adding a corner kick assist.

Billings Senior's boys dramatically took Tuesday's final playoff match under the lights at Amend Park beating crosstown Skyview 1-0. In a battle of No. 4 and No. 5 seeds, Nate Cullingworth scored the game's only goal on a free kick from roughly 30 yards, floating it over the keeper's head and elevating the 4th-seeded Broncs into a weekend quarterfinal at Missoula Hellgate.

Updated State AA soccer scores and pairings can be seen here.

