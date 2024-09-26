Sheridan’s record-setting football run magical in multiple ways

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — As burgers sizzle near the north end zone of Homer Scott Field, the Sheridan Broncs are grilling one team after another on the field during the most impressive high school football run Wyoming has ever seen.

“It’s really cool,” Broncs running back/linebacker Garrett Way told MTN Sports after Sheridan's 48-18 rout over Cheyenne East Friday night.

“I thought we came out and we battle with them,” added receiver/defensive back Breck Reed.

Parking was at a premium, and so was seating in the packed West-side bleachers on game night. As hometown fans funneled through the gates and Sheridan's band played one pre-game song after another, energy was alive for this highly anticipated match-up against the last team to beat Sheridan back in 2021, and a current showdown between No. 1 and No. 2 in Wyoming's Class 4A ranks.

“Our last loss was against them, but they’ve only lost to us since then,” recalled Broncs head coach Jeff Mowry before the game, discussing how competitively the two teams have battled.

Rolling on offense, defense and special teams, the blue and gold turned a 10-point halftime lead into a second half blowout, prompting the Broncs and their fans to celebrated on the turf.

“I don’t even think I was in the Sheridan High School football program when they last beat us,” Reed said with fans and teammates mingling behind him.

And how about this magical irony; one year ago this month, the Broncs were dealing with tragedy when teammate Kyler Mines suffered a life-threatening brain injury during one of Sheridan’s JV games. Still recovering today, he's back in school full time and a fixture on the sideline. Though Mines isn't able to play he's very much part of the team.

‘I can’t really ask for much more. It’s pretty awesome," Mines said while Sheridan was scoring points like a slot machine. "My friend Breck (Reed) came onto the sideline just the other play (following a deep touchdown catch and run) and I told him good job and dapped him up.”

“He’s been through a lot, for sure, but he shows up to almost everything he can and that’s almost everything. Whether he’s a little late or not, he’s here and he will be here and you will see him,” Reed said with a smile.

Garrett Way shared similar sentiments.

“Kyler has been a huge part of our team this year, getting back into action. He films all our practices … just a mood-booster in practice. He’s a really fun guy to have around," he said.

It was easy to find a mid-game example, watching Kyler neatly realign an orange marker at the 30 yard line. He adjusted it multiple times appearing to seek perfection, leaving one to wonder if, during his recovery Kyler has become obsessively detailed.

“I mean, no … I just saw that opportunity to be funny so I just took it,” he said with a proud but honest grin.

As the Broncs celebrated 35 straight wins on a record-breaking night, the irony seemed both heartwarming and magical that Kyler’s jersey number is also 35.

Sheridan's next order of business is to eclipse Wyoming's longest unbeaten streak which belongs to Worland at 36. That run included a pair of ties years ago and the Broncs can tie it Friday night at when they host Casper Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m.