Sheridan family connects over Broncs' state championship win

The Sheridan Broncs are one of the most successful high school football teams in the country. Saturday night, they walked away from the Wyoming state-championship, winning the title for the fourth year in a row.

The Sheridan Broncs won Saturday 21-0, adding to their 43rd unbroken streak.

The 2024 state-championship win is their tenth since 2009.

While most in the Sheridan community are celebrating the win, father and son duo, Darin and Ty Gilbertson are at home resting.

To them, football is about a lot more than just the victory.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Sheridan Broncs



"That focus, that brotherhood, that family, brings us together in a way that sets us apart from others," said Darin Gilbertson, one of the assistant coaches for the team.

Darin has been coaching football for the past 19 years. He loves coaching all the players, especially his son (and the team's quarterback), Ty.

"I shouldn't say this, but my eyes go to Ty, you know. I end up watching my son, as a parent, and not my position as a coach," Darin said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Darin Gilbertson, Sheridan Broncs

Athletic excellence runs in the Gilbertson family.

Ty has been a football quarterback for seven total years, both in middle and high school.

"(My favorite part about being the quarterback is) just being in charge, and having everyone kind of follow me. But, also knowing I can count on them to make big plays," Ty said.

Mack Carmack, MTN News Ty Gilbertson, Sheridan Broncs

Ty attributes their newest trophy to his team but also his father, who's helped him every step of the way.

"When I was little he used to come home from practice a lot, and we would play in the yard quite a bit... I've been coached so well through my career, that that's really made an impact on who I am, and how I play," he said.

Unfortunately, it will be their last official game together, as Ty graduates from Sheridan High School in the spring.

"When the guys were asking me last night after the game about that stuff, I couldn't stop the tears. You know, it gets me emotional right now. (The game) was awesome," Darin said.