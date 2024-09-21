Sheridan Broncs reach 35 straight football wins, break Wyoming state record

SHERIDAN, Wyo. — Records are made to be broken and the Sheridan Broncs knocked down a big one Friday night reaching 35 straight football wins before an energized home crowd.

In a rematch of Wyoming's last two 4A state championship games — which Sheridan won — the Broncs blasted Cheyenne East 48-18. In doing so, the three-time defending state champs broke the state's record for consecutive wins, a mark set by Laramie between 1959-1963.

The Broncs forced four turnovers and exploded for a big second half after leading 13-3 at the break.

"It's great to not let the people who started this streak down and (to) keep it going. It's a surreal feeling right now," Broncs' receiver/defensive back Breck Reed told MTN Sports during the on-field celebration. Reed score on a long catch-and-run before returning a punt 80 yards for a touchdown.

Running back/linebacker Garrett Way not only found the end zone but also scooped a fumble recovery.

"We've definitely been focused on the end goal this season — the state championship — but we definitely talked about the streak and it's a really cool thing. Just a team effort ...it was really cool.

"We're fortunate to have a Cheyenne East team here that's going to come challenge us," Mowery said in a pre-game. "I wouldn't want a state record to go down without playing the best team."

According to Sheridan Media, Sheridan's 35 straight wins mark the nation's seventh longest consecutive high school streak, and the most of any team west of Nebraska.

Wyoming's record for longest 'unbeaten' streak belongs to Worland at 36. Sheridan can tie that record at home next week and break it on the road the following Friday night.