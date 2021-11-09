Watch
Shepherd youth football team wins AAU State Tourney

Montana Mustangs finish perfect
Posted at 8:58 AM, Nov 09, 2021
MILES CITY - The Montana Mustangs are state champions after closing the AAU Youth Football season with a convincing 7-0 record.

The Mustangs are a team of 5th and 6th graders in their first year together based in Shepherd. They put an exclamation on 2021 with wins over Miles City and Lewistown in their season-ending state championship tournament October 31 in Miles City.

According to coach Robert Mitchem, the Mustangs finished 5-0 against Montana teams in the regular season, which kicked off in September, while giving up only two touchdowns all year.

