Below are the results of high school volleyball matches from Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Scores, stats and record-breaking performances can be submitted to sports@ktvh.com.

High school volleyball

Butte def. Helena Capital 25-17, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22

Helena High def. Missoula Sentinel 29-27, 17-25, 25-21, 15-25, 17-15

Kalispell Flathead def. Missoula Big Sky 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, 25-6

Kalispell Glacier def. Missoula Hellgate 25-16, 25-15, 25-17

Laurel def. Lockwood 3-0