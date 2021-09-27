Rocky Mountain College survives road scare at MSU-Northern

HAVRE - Nathan Dick wasn't going to be stopped short again.

A week after being tackled just shy of the goal line on a potential game-tying two-point conversion attempt, Dick found his way into the end zone from a yard out with a less than two minutes to play to Propel Rocky Mountain College to a thrilling 31-28 victory over MSU-Norhern in Havre on Saturday afternoon.

Northern had taken a 28-24 lead with 3:59 to play when Dylan Vongphach scored from 39 yards out. The teams traded punts before Rocky took over with 2:31 to play.

It didn't take Dick long to push the Battlin' Bears down the field, as a 14-yard rush by Dick preceded his 1-yard score. Northern had one last chance but Kaymen Cureton was intercepted by Kaysan Barnett to seal Rocky's win.

Rocky and Northern went blow for blow in the first quarter. Rocky scored a minute into the game on a 2-yard run by Tommy Corcoran, and the Lights answered right back with a 30-yard run for six by Vongphach 50 seconds later. Northern then grabbed a 14-7 lead on a 13-yard run by Izayah Boss.

The Bears did their scoring damage on Saturday on the ground, as Cade Lambert tied the game up with a 3-yard touchdown run and Dick gave Rocky the lead with 7:55 to play in the second on a 10-yard scoring run.

Dick carried the ball 15 times for 117 yards and two scores and led a Rocky offense that had four rushing touchdowns and over 150 yards rushing.

Rocky will be home to Montana Western on Saturday, Oct. 2. Northern will host Montana Tech on Oct. 2.