Rocky Mountain College soccer men blank Jamestown 1-0, women fall 1-0

(Editor's note: RMC Athletics release)

BILLINGS - The Rocky Mountain College soccer men controlled most of the pitch in a 1-0 win over Jamestown on Sunday combining for 20 shots (six on goal), nine in the first half and 11 in the second.

Bears' goalkeeper Ryan Cornwall saved one shot on goal as Rocky's defense only allowed three attempts on the afternoon.

Rocky’s Igor Soares delivered the game winner in the 87th minute.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to Great Falls, Montana to take on the University of Providence this coming weekend, and to begin conference play.

Rocky's women’s played solid defense but dropped a 1-0 contest to Jamestown. Morgan Blankenship earned two saves for the Bears.

Rocky's offensive attack was led by Brynn Klinefelter with three shots, two of which were on goal. Morgan Maack added a spark off the bench that led multiple pushes late in the game.

Jamestown’s Kamryn Fiscus scored the day's only goal at 22:33 of the opening half.

The Battlin’ Bears travel to the University of Providence for a rematch this coming weekend.

