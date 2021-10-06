Rocky Mountain College golf teams win Battlin' Bear Invitational

(Editor's note: Rocky Mountain College media release)

BILLINGS - Rocky Mountain College Golf men and women both dominated the Battlin’ Bears Invitational. The Battlin’ Bears had five golfers in the top five.

The Battlin’ Bear men were led by Haydn Driver, who were took first overall at nine under. Driver has now won two tournaments in a row. Mitchell Thiessen finished in fourth at four under. Nolan Burzminski finished tied for fifth at one under. The Rocky men finished nine under in first place, and the Rocky B team finished at 17 over in third place. The main Rocky team took first by 13 strokes.

Rocky’s women were led by Claire Wright, who finished first with a score of eight over. Wright has won every tournament she has been in this year. Valentina Zuleta finished second at nine over. The Rocky women finished first by 18 strokes.

Rocky golf continues its win streak. The Battlin’ Bears men have had their first back to back winner, in Haydn Driver. Claire Wrigtht continues to add more hardware. Multiple Rocky golfers had career low rounds. Overall, it was a great weekend at home for the Battlin’ Bears, and they played very comfortably on their practice coach.

The Battlin’ Bears Play in the Grob Cup Thursday the 14th through Saturday the 16th.

